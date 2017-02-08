BRIEF-Astana International Financial Centre and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange
* Astana International Financial Centre JSC and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange
Feb 8 Smart Eye AB :
* Supplier to Volvo Cars' Drive Me project
* Is cooperating with NVIDIA to deliver logger camera systems to Volvo Cars Drive Me project
* Statoil - will issue up to 160,000,000 dividend shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 2.50 per share, for subscription by existing shareholders