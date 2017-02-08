BRIEF-Shinsegae Information & Communication to buy facilities for 55.2 bln won
May 29 Shinsegae Information & Communication Inc :
Feb 8 Get Holdings Ltd
* On 8 February 2017, company submitted a proposal on proposed spin-off to stock exchange
* Considering feasibility of proposed spin-off and separate listing of it solutions business on growth enterprise market of stock exchange
* No final decision has been made by board as to whether and when proposed spin-off will proceed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 29 Shinsegae Information & Communication Inc :
BERLIN, May 29 Online food takeaway firm Delivery Hero, which sources have said is considering a flotation imminently, has agreed to buy Middle East food delivery platform Carriage, the latest in a series of technology deals in the region.