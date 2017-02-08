BRIEF-Astana International Financial Centre and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange
* Astana International Financial Centre JSC and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange
Feb 8 U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission:
* La-Z-Boy recalls power supplies sold with lift chairs due to shock hazard
* About 2,500 units of power supplies sold with lift chairs (210 units were sold in Canada) are being recalled
* No injuries related to La-Z-Boy's recall of power supplies sold with lift chairs have been reported Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Astana International Financial Centre JSC and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange
* Statoil - will issue up to 160,000,000 dividend shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 2.50 per share, for subscription by existing shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: