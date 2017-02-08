BRIEF-Astana International Financial Centre and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange
* Astana International Financial Centre JSC and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange
Feb 8 Retractable Technologies Inc
* Retractable Technologies - On Jan 31, Co filed a petition for a writ of certiorari with Supreme Court of the United States
* Retractable Technologies - Petition to review the Dec 2, 2016 fifth circuit court of appeals decision in Co's case against Becton, Dickinson and Co Source text: bit.ly/2krxcSI Further company coverage:
* Statoil - will issue up to 160,000,000 dividend shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 2.50 per share, for subscription by existing shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: