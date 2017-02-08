Feb 8 Bayer AG

* Says Phase III compass study with rivaroxaban in patients with coronary or peripheral artery disease shows overwhelming efficacy and meets primary endpoint early

* Says Bayer, Janssen and Population Health Research Institute (PHRI) will offer rivaroxaban to study participants in an open-label extension trial

* Says a complete data analysis from this study is expected to be presented at an upcoming medical meeting in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: