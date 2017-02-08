BRIEF-Astana International Financial Centre and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange
* Astana International Financial Centre JSC and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange
Feb 8 Bayer AG
* Says Phase III compass study with rivaroxaban in patients with coronary or peripheral artery disease shows overwhelming efficacy and meets primary endpoint early
* Says Bayer, Janssen and Population Health Research Institute (PHRI) will offer rivaroxaban to study participants in an open-label extension trial
* Says a complete data analysis from this study is expected to be presented at an upcoming medical meeting in 2017
* Statoil - will issue up to 160,000,000 dividend shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 2.50 per share, for subscription by existing shareholders