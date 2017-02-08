BRIEF-Astana International Financial Centre and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange
Feb 8 S.Africa's Competition Tribunal
* Komatsu America Corp and Joy Global Inc deal approved without conditions
* Government Employee Pension Fund, represented by PIC SOC Limited, and ETG Inputs Holdco deal approved without conditions Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Statoil - will issue up to 160,000,000 dividend shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 2.50 per share, for subscription by existing shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: