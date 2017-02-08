BRIEF-Shinsegae Information & Communication to buy facilities for 55.2 bln won
May 29 Shinsegae Information & Communication Inc :
Feb 8 RNTS Media NV:
* Will postpone publication of its annual report 2016 to July 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 29 Shinsegae Information & Communication Inc :
BERLIN, May 29 Online food takeaway firm Delivery Hero, which sources have said is considering a flotation imminently, has agreed to buy Middle East food delivery platform Carriage, the latest in a series of technology deals in the region.