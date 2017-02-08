Feb 8 Swiss Finance & Property Investment AG:

* Net profits rose from 22.7 million Swiss francs to 24.4 million Swiss francs ($24.56 million). Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) for financial year 2016 amounted to 37.4 million francs (2015: 31.0 million francs)

* Increase in ebit and net profits was supported by reevaluation effects and sales results