Glencore now officially a European bluechip, airlines struggle. For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog
LONDON, May 29 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
Feb 8 Swiss Finance & Property Investment AG:
* Net profits rose from 22.7 million Swiss francs to 24.4 million Swiss francs ($24.56 million). Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) for financial year 2016 amounted to 37.4 million francs (2015: 31.0 million francs)
* Increase in ebit and net profits was supported by reevaluation effects and sales results Source text - bit.ly/2kOsqPW Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9935 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 29 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
BERLIN, May 29 Online food takeaway firm Delivery Hero, which sources have said is considering a flotation imminently, has agreed to buy Middle East food delivery platform Carriage, the latest in a series of technology deals in the region.