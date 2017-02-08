BRIEF-Chengzhi unit receives subsidy
* Says its unit received subsidy of 1 million yuan from government
Feb 8 Philips Lighting NV:
* Philips lighting intends to repurchase 3.5 million shares from Royal Philips
* Offering represents approximately 14.8 pct of Philips Lighting's outstanding share capital
* Royal Philips stake will be reduced to approximately 56.392 pct if all offered shares are sold
* Transaction is expected to settle on February 13, 2017
* Royal Philips has announced that it agreed to a new lock-up in respect of its remaining stake in Philips Lighting until April 21
* Royal Philips announced its intention to offer approximately 22.25 million shares in Philips Lighting, representing 14.8% of Philips lighting's outstanding share capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 29 Indian shares eased after hitting record highs early on Monday as a string of weak quarterly results, including from Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and Reliance Communications Ltd, hit sentiment.