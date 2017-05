Feb 8 MGI Coutier SA:

* Q4 revenue 244.7 million euros ($261.80 million) versus 221.2 million euros year ago

* Expects possible revenue of 1 billion euros in 2017

* To launch two new factories in Bulgaria and Thailand Source text: bit.ly/2kIcZq0 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9347 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)