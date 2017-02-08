BRIEF-Rorze Systems signs contract worth 31.82 bln won
* Says it signed 31.82 billion won contract to provide manufacturing equipment
Feb 8 Soitec SA:
* Soitec reverse stock split has taken effect
* This reverse stock split involved exchange of 20 old shares with par value of 0.10 euros each for 1 new share with par value of 2.00 euros ($2.14) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9343 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says 497 million won worth of its 2nd series convertible bonds have been converted into 49,700 shares of the co, at 10,000 won/share