Feb 8 Boiron SA:

* Announces acquisition of Laboratoire Ferrier

* Laboratoires Boiron and Laboratoires Arkopharma signed an agreement for the takeover on 1st of March 2017 by Boiron of Laboratoire Ferrier, a subsidiary of Arkopharma

* In 2015, net sales of Ferrier was approximately 2.4 million euros ($2.57 million)