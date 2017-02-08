BRIEF-Woojung BSC says conversion of 2nd series convertible bonds into shares
* Says 1 billion won worth of its 2nd series convertible bonds have been converted into 709,320 shares of the co, at 1,409 won/share
Feb 9 Amp Ltd:
* Fy revenue from ordinary activities $14.799 billion versus $14.05 billion
* Fy net loss for the period $344 million versus net profit of $972 million
* Final dividend 12.60 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says 1 billion won worth of its 2nd series convertible bonds have been converted into 709,320 shares of the co, at 1,409 won/share
** BW Offshore, which delivers floating production services to the oil and gas industry, sees signs of an improved market