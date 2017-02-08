BRIEF-Wistil Q1 net profit up at 3.6 mln zlotys
* Q1 REVENUE 72.1 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 68.3 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Feb 9 Nikkei-
* Asahi Group to spend more than 10 billion yen to expand a group plant and build a logistics center near Gunma prefecture-Nikkei
* Asahi Group's third production line to boost output capacity by 15 percent to 30 million cases a year - Nikkei
* Asahi's rival Suntory Beverage & Food plans to invest around 3.8 billion yen to revamp factory in Kumamoto prefecture damaged by an earthquake-Nikkei Source text : (s.nikkei.com/2ksN1bA) Further company coverage:
JOHANNESBURG, May 29 South Africa's Tongaat Hulett reported a 45 percent rise in full-year earnings on Monday, helped by higher export prices and improved local prices.