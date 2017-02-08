Feb 8 Regency Centers Corp :

* Regency Centers Corp qtrly net income for Q4 of $55.9 million, or $0.53 per diluted share

* Regency Centers Corp - nareit FFO for Q4 of $83.1 million, or $0.79 per diluted share

* Regency Centers Corp - core FFO for Q4 was $89.9 million, or $0.86 per diluted share

* Regency Centers Corp sees FY net income per diluted share $1.34 - $1.40

* Regency Centers Corp sees FY nareit FFO per diluted share $3.33 - $3.39

* Regency Centers Corp sees FY core FFO per diluted share $3.44 - $3.50

* Q4 FFO per share view $0.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 FFO per share view $3.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: