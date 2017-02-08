BRIEF-India's Bajaj Electricals March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter total income from operations 12.78 billion rupees
Feb 9 Mcpherson's Ltd
* Anticipates increase in underlying profit before tax from continuing operations for 2h of fy2017 and for year ended 30 june 2017 compared to fy2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* March quarter total income from operations 12.78 billion rupees
* Fy headline earnings per share ("heps") is expected to be between 50.0% and 65.0% lower than year ago