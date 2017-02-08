BRIEF-Woojung BSC says conversion of 2nd series convertible bonds into shares
* Says 1 billion won worth of its 2nd series convertible bonds have been converted into 709,320 shares of the co, at 1,409 won/share
Feb 8 Hartford Financial Services Group Inc
* Hartford Financial Services Group Inc says delivered an exercise notice among co, Glen Meadow ABC Trust and Wilmington Trust , as put option calculation agent
* Hartford Financial Services Group Inc says requiring ABC Trust to purchase co's junior subordinated notes for designated amount of $500 million Source text: [bit.ly/2llBht9] Further company coverage:
* Says 1 billion won worth of its 2nd series convertible bonds have been converted into 709,320 shares of the co, at 1,409 won/share
** BW Offshore, which delivers floating production services to the oil and gas industry, sees signs of an improved market