BRIEF-Woojung BSC says conversion of 2nd series convertible bonds into shares
* Says 1 billion won worth of its 2nd series convertible bonds have been converted into 709,320 shares of the co, at 1,409 won/share
Feb 9 Suncorp Group Ltd-
* Hy net profit attributable increase 1.32 percent to $537 million
* Hy revenue from ordinary activities $8.64 billion up 10.8 percent
* 2017 interim ordinary dividend 33 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
** BW Offshore, which delivers floating production services to the oil and gas industry, sees signs of an improved market