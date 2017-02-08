BRIEF-Rorze Systems signs contract worth 31.82 bln won
* Says it signed 31.82 billion won contract to provide manufacturing equipment
Feb 8 Atos SE:
* Secured an initial ten year contract with University College London Hospitals NHS foundation trust Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it signed 31.82 billion won contract to provide manufacturing equipment
* Says 497 million won worth of its 2nd series convertible bonds have been converted into 49,700 shares of the co, at 10,000 won/share