BRIEF-Rorze Systems signs contract worth 31.82 bln won
* Says it signed 31.82 billion won contract to provide manufacturing equipment
Feb 8 Neurones SA:
* FY revenue 446.8 million euros ($478.21 million) versus 399.4 million euros year ago, 11.9 percent up Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9343 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it signed 31.82 billion won contract to provide manufacturing equipment
* Says 497 million won worth of its 2nd series convertible bonds have been converted into 49,700 shares of the co, at 10,000 won/share