Glencore now officially a European bluechip, airlines struggle. For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog
LONDON, May 29 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
Feb 8 Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp:
* Freddie mac prices $500 million reopening of 1.50% three-year reference notes security
* Auctioned a $500 million reopening of its 1.50% three-year usd reference notes security that matures on jan. 17, 2020
* Stop yield for issue, cusip 3137EAEE5, was 1.480%, priced at 100.057 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN, May 29 Online food takeaway firm Delivery Hero, which sources have said is considering a flotation imminently, has agreed to buy Middle East food delivery platform Carriage, the latest in a series of technology deals in the region.