Feb 8 Unilever Plc

* Unilever issues 1.2 billion euro bonds on European markets

* Has priced 1.2 billion euro in bonds on european markets today

* Bonds comprise 600 mln euro of 0.375 per cent fixed rate notes due February 2023

* Bonds also comprise 600 mln euro of 1.0 per cent fixed rate notes due February 2027

* Unilever intends to use proceeds for general corporate purposes. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)