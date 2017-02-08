Drop in India, Kenya tea output brews price rises
* Tea prices climb after dry weather in top producers India, Kenya
Feb 8 Tsingtao Brewery Co Ltd
* Carlsberg said to consider bid for $1.2 billion Tsingtao stake - Bloomberg, citing sources
* Carlsberg is working with an adviser on a potential bid for the Tsingtao stake being sold by Asahi Group Holdings Ltd - Bloomberg, citing sources Source: [bloom.bg/2kIgeOb]
* Tea prices climb after dry weather in top producers India, Kenya
* Says it completed issue of new shares and convertible corporate bonds and raised 299.1 million yen in total, on May 29