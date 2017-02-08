Glencore now officially a European bluechip, airlines struggle. For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog
LONDON, May 29 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
Feb 8 Pharmaca Integrative Pharmacy Inc :
* Says it has raised about $7 million in equity financing from total offering amount of about $7 million - SEC filing Source text :(bit.ly/2kI6sLW)
LONDON, May 29 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
BERLIN, May 29 Online food takeaway firm Delivery Hero, which sources have said is considering a flotation imminently, has agreed to buy Middle East food delivery platform Carriage, the latest in a series of technology deals in the region.