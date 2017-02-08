Glencore now officially a European bluechip, airlines struggle. For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog
LONDON, May 29 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
Feb 8 Thornburg Investment Management Inc :
* Thornburg Investment Management Inc reports a 6.36 percent passive stake in Avinger Inc as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text : (bit.ly/2kTvcmI) Further company coverage:
BERLIN, May 29 Online food takeaway firm Delivery Hero, which sources have said is considering a flotation imminently, has agreed to buy Middle East food delivery platform Carriage, the latest in a series of technology deals in the region.