Drop in India, Kenya tea output brews price rises
* Tea prices climb after dry weather in top producers India, Kenya
Feb 9 Skycity Entertainment Group Ltd-
* Hy reported revenue from ordinary activities nz$ 484.2mln versus nz$513.7 million
* Hy net profit after tax $83.8 million, up 18 percent
* Interim dividend 10 cents cps
* Dividend reinvestment plan will apply to fy17 interim dividend
* Expect corporate costs in 2h17 to be higher than 1h17, reflecting increases in innovation and it costs
* Expect effective tax rate in 2h17 to be broadly similar to that in 1h17
* Expect net interest expense in 2h17 to be slightly higher than 1h17
* All figures in nz$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tea prices climb after dry weather in top producers India, Kenya
* Says it completed issue of new shares and convertible corporate bonds and raised 299.1 million yen in total, on May 29