BRIEF-Woojung BSC says conversion of 2nd series convertible bonds into shares
* Says 1 billion won worth of its 2nd series convertible bonds have been converted into 709,320 shares of the co, at 1,409 won/share
Feb 8 Gil Shwed :
* Gil Shwed, CEO of Check Point Software, reports 17.8 percent passive stake in Check Point Software Technologies as of DEC 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text : (bit.ly/2lrOMEC) Further company coverage:
* Says 1 billion won worth of its 2nd series convertible bonds have been converted into 709,320 shares of the co, at 1,409 won/share
** BW Offshore, which delivers floating production services to the oil and gas industry, sees signs of an improved market