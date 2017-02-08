BRIEF-Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
* Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
Feb 8 Glu Mobile Inc :
* Glu partners with Kris Bryant and MLB
* Glu - partnered with MLB, major league baseball players association, major league baseball players alumni association and Kris Bryant for upcoming mobile game Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
LONDON, May 29 Euro zone shares fell slightly on Monday, pulling back further from their highest point in almost two years, dragged lower by financials and as holidays in major markets such as the UK and the United States kept investors away.