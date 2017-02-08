BRIEF-Samsung Elec says considering NAND investment options, including China
* Says it is considering various NAND flash investment options on a regular basis, including in China
Feb 9 Class Ltd
* Class chairman Barry Lambert retires, Matthew Quinn elected
* Says it appoints BDO Toyo & Co. as new corporate auditor, to replace Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu LLC, effective June 29