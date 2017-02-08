BRIEF-Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
* Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
Feb 8 Kellogg Co :
* Kellogg Co - will begin to exit its direct store delivery (dsd) network in Q2
* New model "will be transformational" for Kellogg, reducing complexity and cost structure
* Kellogg Co - transition from DSD network will be complete in Q4 of 2017
* Kellogg Co - company is providing severance and benefits, as well as offering retention packages for impacted employees
* Kellogg Co- moving to warehouse model will also allow company to reduce complexity and bring benefits to both retail partners and Kellogg
* Initiative will be part of an expanded project K program
* Company expects initiative to bring U.S. Snacks' operating profit margin in line with that of Kellogg North America
* Kellogg Co - "after a transition period, company expects this initiative to contribute to accelerating its top-line growth over time"
* Kellogg - transitioning dsd-distributed portion of co's U.S. Snacks business to warehouse model used by pringles, rest of its north american business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
LONDON, May 29 Euro zone shares fell slightly on Monday, pulling back further from their highest point in almost two years, dragged lower by financials and as holidays in major markets such as the UK and the United States kept investors away.