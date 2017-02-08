Feb 9 Australian Competition and Consumer Commission:

* Asx alert-axx: ACCC will not oppose Ruralco's proposed ACQ of TP Jones,axx-rhl.ax

* ACCC-Found that although Roberts and TP Jones directly compete in all affected local areas, farmers in those areas have other alternatives

* ACCC-Australian competition and consumer commission concluded farmers would likely be able to buy rural merchandise from other retailers located near Launceston Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: