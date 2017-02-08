MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf mixed in early trade, low-priced shares boost Dubai
DUBAI, May 29 Gulf stock markets were mixed in quiet, early trade on Monday with low-priced shares favoured by local retail investors lifting Dubai's bourse.
Feb 9 Australian Competition and Consumer Commission:
* Asx alert-axx: ACCC will not oppose Ruralco's proposed ACQ of TP Jones,axx-rhl.ax
* ACCC-Found that although Roberts and TP Jones directly compete in all affected local areas, farmers in those areas have other alternatives
* ACCC-Australian competition and consumer commission concluded farmers would likely be able to buy rural merchandise from other retailers located near Launceston Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 29 Gulf stock markets were mixed in quiet, early trade on Monday with low-priced shares favoured by local retail investors lifting Dubai's bourse.
* Says it will buy 11.15 billion won worth of facilities for new factory