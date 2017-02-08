BRIEF-Samsung Elec says considering NAND investment options, including China
* Says it is considering various NAND flash investment options on a regular basis, including in China Further company coverage: (Reporting By Se Young Lee)
Feb 9 China Digital Culture Group Ltd:
* Company entered into a subscription agreement with subscriber
* Deal for aggregate principal amount of HK$412.5 million
* Subscriber is Hangzhou Liaison Interactive Information Technology Co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it appoints BDO Toyo & Co. as new corporate auditor, to replace Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu LLC, effective June 29