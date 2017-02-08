BW Offshore CEO sees recovery in contract awards
** BW Offshore, which delivers floating production services to the oil and gas industry, sees signs of an improved market
Feb 9 Suncorp Group Ltd:
* Expected to deliver an improved second half NIM
* "Life planned margins are expected to remain stable"
* In medium term expects flat cost base in FY17 and FY18
* In medium term expects improving underlying NPAT
* In medium term expects sustainable ROE of at least 10%, which implies an underlying ITR of at least 12%
* "Continues to target a dividend payout of 60% to 80% of cash earnings"
* "Housing loan portfolio is expected to grow in second half" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TEL AVIV, May 29 Israeli energy conglomerate Delek Group reported sharply higher quarterly net profit, boosted by increased sales of natural gas from the Tamar reservoir and higher profit at its insurance subsidiary.