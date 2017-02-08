BRIEF-Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
* Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
Feb 8 Paypal Holdings Inc :
* Paypal Holdings-received subpoenas from U.S. Department of Justice seeking production of certain information related to historical anti-money laundering program
* Paypal Holdings- cooperating with DOJ in providing information in response to subpoenas - SEC filing
* Paypal Holdings - unable to predict the outcome of the government's investigation Source text - bit.ly/2kPljqm Further company coverage:
* Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
LONDON, May 29 Euro zone shares fell slightly on Monday, pulling back further from their highest point in almost two years, dragged lower by financials and as holidays in major markets such as the UK and the United States kept investors away.