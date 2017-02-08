BRIEF-Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
* Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
Feb 8 Conocophillips
* ConocoPhillips says wholly owned unit, Burlington Resources Inc, received arbitration award of $380 million from International Arbitration Tribunal
* ConocoPhillips says arbitration award relates to Ecuador's "expropriation" of Burlington's investment in "breach of U.S.-Ecuador bilateral investment treaty"
* ConocoPhillips says tribunal issued separate decision that Ecuador was entitled to $42 million for certain environmental and infrastructure impacts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 29 Euro zone shares fell slightly on Monday, pulling back further from their highest point in almost two years, dragged lower by financials and as holidays in major markets such as the UK and the United States kept investors away.