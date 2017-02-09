BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Feb 9 ABB India Ltd
* ABB India Ltd - dec quarter net profit 1.47 billion rupees
* ABB India Ltd - dec quarter net sales 24.41 billion rupees
* ABB India Ltd - net profit in dec quarter last year was 1.29 billion rupees; net sales was 23.84 billion rupees
* ABB India Ltd says recommended dividend of 4 rupees per share
* ABB India Ltd says order backlog of INR 118.21 billion as of dec 31,2016 Source text - (bit.ly/2ltiuJk) Further company coverage:
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17