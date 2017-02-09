Feb 9 ABB India Ltd

* ABB India Ltd - dec quarter net profit 1.47 billion rupees

* ABB India Ltd - dec quarter net sales 24.41 billion rupees

* ABB India Ltd - net profit in dec quarter last year was 1.29 billion rupees; net sales was 23.84 billion rupees

* ABB India Ltd says recommended dividend of 4 rupees per share

* ABB India Ltd says order backlog of INR 118.21 billion as of dec 31,2016