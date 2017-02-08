BRIEF-Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
* Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
Feb 8 HNI Corp
* HNI Corp says on February 6, 2017, approved closure of its Colville, Washington hearth manufacturing facility
* HNI Corp says to consolidate Colville production into existing hearth manufacturing facilities
* HNI Corp says anticipates closure and consolidation of Colville facility to be substantially completed by end of Q3 2017
* HNI Corp says corporation estimates realignment will save $2.8 million annually beginning in Q4 2017.
* HNI Corp says corporation anticipates charges related to closure and consolidation will impact pre-tax earnings an estimated $6.7 million. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
LONDON, May 29 Euro zone shares fell slightly on Monday, pulling back further from their highest point in almost two years, dragged lower by financials and as holidays in major markets such as the UK and the United States kept investors away.