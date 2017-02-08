BRIEF-Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
Feb 8 Chinook Energy Inc :
* Chinook energy announces non-core asset disposition and 2017 capital program and guidance
* Chinook Energy Inc sees 2017 average production 4,070 - 4,170 BOE/d
* Chinook Energy Inc- board of directors approved a $40 million capital program for 2017
* Chinook Energy Inc sees FY 2017 exit production 6,000 - 6,150 BOE/D
* Chinook Energy Inc - estimates that its working capital surplus will be $25 million as at March 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
