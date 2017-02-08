BW Offshore CEO sees recovery in contract awards
** BW Offshore, which delivers floating production services to the oil and gas industry, sees signs of an improved market
Feb 8 Columbia Pipeline Partners Lp :
* Gabelli Funds Llc reports a 6.02 percent stake in Columbia Pipeline Partners LP as of February 7, 2017
* Gabelli Funds Llc previously reported a 4.82 percent stake in Columbia Pipeline Partners Lp as of Dec. 28, 2016 Source text: (bit.ly/2k4pHSX) Further company coverage:
TEL AVIV, May 29 Israeli energy conglomerate Delek Group reported sharply higher quarterly net profit, boosted by increased sales of natural gas from the Tamar reservoir and higher profit at its insurance subsidiary.