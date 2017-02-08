BRIEF-Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
* Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
Feb 8 Energy Transfer Equity LP :
* Energy Transfer Equity LP - files to offer up to $1 billion of common units representing limited partner interests of Energy Transfer Equity L.P Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2kPndY4) Further company coverage:
* Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
LONDON, May 29 Euro zone shares fell slightly on Monday, pulling back further from their highest point in almost two years, dragged lower by financials and as holidays in major markets such as the UK and the United States kept investors away.