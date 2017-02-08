BRIEF-Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
Feb 8 Ivanhoe Mines Ltd :
* Ivanhoe Mines receives fourth of five scheduled US$41.2 million installment payments from Zijin Mining Group as part of Zijin's US$412 million investment in the Kamoa-Kakula copper project
* Ivanhoe Mines Ltd - fifth and final us$41.2 million installment payment is due on May 23, 2017.
* Ivanhoe Mines Ltd - after receipt of fourth installment from Zijin, Ivanhoe's consolidated working capital is approximately US$355 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
