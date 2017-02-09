BRIEF-Jason adjournment of hearing for bankruptcy applications against certain directors
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
Feb 9 Stone Energy Corp
* Stone Energy Corporation announces auction results for sale of Appalachia properties
* Says deal for a sales price of $527 million
* Says pursuant to terms of PSA, Stone agreed to sell properties to Tug Hill for $360 million in cash
* Says Stone entered into PSA in conjunction with previously announced comprehensive balance sheet restructuring efforts
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT VOLUNTARY INSOLVENCY PROCEEDING OF SNIACE, CELLTECH AND VISCOCEL WAS CLASSIFIED "FORTUITOUS" BY THE INSOLVENCY ADMINISTRATION