US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
Feb 9 Surana Telecom and Power Ltd:
* Unit Aryavaan Renewable Energy has successfully commissioned commercial operation of solar power plant at Uttar Pradesh
* Says for sale of power, the company has entered into long term PPA with Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL)
* Commissioning at a cost of 280 million rupees Source text: bit.ly/2k5Zvmd Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)