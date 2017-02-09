Feb 9 Surana Telecom and Power Ltd:

* Unit Aryavaan Renewable Energy has successfully commissioned commercial operation of solar power plant at Uttar Pradesh

* Says for sale of power, the company has entered into long term PPA with Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL)

* Commissioning at a cost of 280 million rupees Source text: bit.ly/2k5Zvmd Further company coverage: