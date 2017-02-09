Feb 9 Orkla Asa

* proposes 2016 dividend of nok 2.60 per share (Reuters poll nok 2.55 per share)

* q4 pretax result nok 1,344 million (Reuters poll 1.32 billion), an increase of 42 pct due to improvement for the Branded Consumer Goods business and Sapa, and the sale of a property in Switzerland

* Partly owned Jotun reported a weak result in the fourth quarter, due to lower activity in the shipping and offshore sectors, accounting write-downs and increased provisions

* Sapa's improved performance is chiefly attributable to a higher proportion of sales of more value-added products as well as internal improvement projects

* Says "in the markets in which Orkla has a presence, growth is expected to remain moderate in the years ahead, with some variation from one market to another

* Says efforts to optimise and rationalise the supply chain so as to exploit economies of scale and reduce costs will continue

* Orkla aims to deliver organic growth in turnover that at least matches market growth and growth in annual adjusted EBIT (adj.) of 6–9% in Branded Consumer Goods in the period 2016–2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)