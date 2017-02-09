Feb 9 Orkla Asa
* proposes 2016 dividend of nok 2.60 per share (Reuters poll
nok 2.55 per share)
* q4 pretax result nok 1,344 million (Reuters poll 1.32
billion), an increase of 42 pct due to improvement for the
Branded Consumer Goods business and Sapa, and the sale of a
property in Switzerland
* Partly owned Jotun reported a weak result in the fourth
quarter, due to lower activity in the shipping and offshore
sectors, accounting write-downs and increased provisions
* Sapa's improved performance is chiefly attributable to a
higher proportion of sales of more value-added products as
well as internal improvement projects
* Says "in the markets in which Orkla has a presence, growth
is expected to remain moderate in the years ahead, with some
variation from one market to another
* Says efforts to optimise and rationalise the supply chain
so as to exploit economies of scale and reduce costs will
continue
* Orkla aims to deliver organic growth in turnover that at
least matches market growth and growth in annual adjusted EBIT
(adj.) of 6–9% in Branded Consumer Goods in the period 2016–2018
(Reporting By Terje Solsvik)