Feb 9 Ablynx NV:

* Ablynx to present additional data for its anti-IL-6R nanobody, vobarilizumab, a potential best-in-class treatment for rheumatoid arthritis

* Data show that in patients with active RA despite use of methotrexate, treatment with vobarilizumab (150mg q4w, 150mg q2w and 225mg q2w) had a positive impact on disease activity with a compelling safety profile

* Overall, results support advancement of vobarilizumab into phase III development