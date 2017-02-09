BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics enters into amended and restated agreement with Cowen and Company
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
Feb 9 Ablynx NV:
* Ablynx to present additional data for its anti-IL-6R nanobody, vobarilizumab, a potential best-in-class treatment for rheumatoid arthritis
* Data show that in patients with active RA despite use of methotrexate, treatment with vobarilizumab (150mg q4w, 150mg q2w and 225mg q2w) had a positive impact on disease activity with a compelling safety profile
* Overall, results support advancement of vobarilizumab into phase III development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
SAN ANTONIO, May 26 A former Texas nurse known as the "angel of death" for allegedly having killed up to 60 babies was served a new murder warrant linking her to the death of an infant boy more than 30 years ago, a district attorney said on Friday.