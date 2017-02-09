BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Feb 9 Venky's (India) Ltd
* Venky's (India) Ltd - dec quarter net profit 417.1 million rupees versus loss 27.3 million rupees year ago
* Venky's (India) Ltd - dec quarter net sales 5.82 billion rupees versus 5.04 billion rupees year ago Source text - (bit.ly/2lmNcH0) Further company coverage:
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17