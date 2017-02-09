BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Feb 9 Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd:
* Dec quarter consol net profit 64.7 million rupees versus profit 64.4 million rupees year ago
* Dec quarter consol net sales 702.9 million rupees versus 1.05 billion rupees year ago Source text:(bit.ly/2k5EIDV) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17