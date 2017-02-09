Feb 9 Menon Bearings Ltd:

* Dec quarter net profit 40.3 million rupees versus 37.1 million rupees year ago

* Dec quarter net sales 281.3 million rupees versus 262.4 million rupees year ago

* Says redesignated R.D. Dixit as chairman and MD

* Declared interim dividend of INR 1 per share Source text: bit.ly/2kQVZ3x Further company coverage: