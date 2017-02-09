BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics enters into amended and restated agreement with Cowen and Company
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
Feb 9 Hafslund ASA:
* Preliminary Q4 operating revenue 4.22 billion Norwegian crowns ($506 million) versus 3.36 billion crowns year ago
* Preliminary Q4 EBITDA 818 million crowns versus 796 million crowns year ago
* Board proposes a dividend of 3.25 crowns (3.00 crowns year ago) per share for 2016 financial year
* Will ramp up its investments to a yearly average of 2.1 billion crowns in 2017 and 2018
* Hafslund to invest in automated meters and construction of new generator at Vamma with total investment frameworks of 2.4 billion crowns and 920 million crowns respectively Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3332 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
SAN ANTONIO, May 26 A former Texas nurse known as the "angel of death" for allegedly having killed up to 60 babies was served a new murder warrant linking her to the death of an infant boy more than 30 years ago, a district attorney said on Friday.