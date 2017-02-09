Feb 9 Hafslund ASA:

* Preliminary Q4 operating revenue 4.22 billion Norwegian crowns ($506 million) versus 3.36 billion crowns year ago

* Preliminary Q4 EBITDA 818 million crowns versus 796 million crowns year ago

* Board proposes a dividend of 3.25 crowns (3.00 crowns year ago) per share for 2016 financial year

* Will ramp up its investments to a yearly average of 2.1 billion crowns in 2017 and 2018

* Hafslund to invest in automated meters and construction of new generator at Vamma with total investment frameworks of 2.4 billion crowns and 920 million crowns respectively Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3332 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)