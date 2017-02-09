Feb 9 DFS Furniture Plc:
* Has continued to achieve good sales growth throughout
first half of current financial year.
* Gross sales in 26 weeks to 28 january 2017 grew by 7 pct,
measured against comparable 26-week period in prior financial
year
* Saw some impact on product margins in first half from
impact of adverse foreign exchange movements
* Recognise that in 2017 retailing of furniture in uk faces
an increased risk of a market slowdown given uncertain outlook
for consumer confidence
* Remains very well positioned to respond to economic
headwinds and cost pressures
* Expectations for group's profit before tax in full year
remain unchanged
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)