Feb 9 DFS Furniture Plc:

* Has continued to achieve good sales growth throughout first half of current financial year.

* Gross sales in 26 weeks to 28 january 2017 grew by 7 pct, measured against comparable 26-week period in prior financial year

* Saw some impact on product margins in first half from impact of adverse foreign exchange movements

* Recognise that in 2017 retailing of furniture in uk faces an increased risk of a market slowdown given uncertain outlook for consumer confidence

* Remains very well positioned to respond to economic headwinds and cost pressures

* Expectations for group's profit before tax in full year remain unchanged